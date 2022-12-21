Notification Settings

Crash between lorry and van causing long delays on M6

Published:

Two of three lanes are closed on the M6 southbound due a crash between a van and a lorry.

The incident happened between Junction 16 and Junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

As of 1pm, delays are around 45 minutes.

Highways bosses say to allow extra time for journeys.

