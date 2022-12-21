Crash between lorry and van causing long delays on M6

The incident happened between Junction 16 and Junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.
As of 1pm, delays are around 45 minutes.
Highways bosses say to allow extra time for journeys.
NEW INCIDENT#M6 southbound between J16 and J15 #StokeonTrent #Staffordshire— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) December 21, 2022
2 lanes (of 3) closed and long delays of at least 45 mins due to a collision involving a van and lorry.
Allow extra time if you're heading that way. pic.twitter.com/slv5lJUQzg