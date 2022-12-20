£2-a-trip council-subsidised bus service launched in Telford

Councillor Richard Overton oversaw the launch of the new Express 100 service

The new council-subsidised 100 'Express' service is hoping to save people money and help them get to work.

The service provides links between Madeley, Sutton Hill and Brookside with Halesfield, Stafford Park and Hortonwood, as well as Wellington and the Princess Royal Hospital.

Running from 4.50am to 11pm seven days a week, the service will cover the continental shift patterns often utilised by factories and industrial units in the manufacturing centres.

The service is speedy too, taking just 38 minutes to get from Madeley Centre to Hortonwood. Previously, a journey on public transport would take two buses and involve a 15-minute walk, taking around one hour and 15 minutes. Services were also not previously available before 6am.

Mathew Smith, from Woodside, said the service would be saving him more than £100 a week. He previously caught a taxi to Hortonwood where he is employed by Veolia, costing him £22 a day.

“It’s really good, nice and quick. I’ll be using it every day without a doubt," he said.

"A hundred pounds a week is a lot of money which will make a huge difference to my outgoings.”

The subsidised service will see prices capped at £2 for a single, adult journey and £1 for children.

To celebrate the launch of the 100 'Express' service on Monday, the council welcomed riders on board for free.

Deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Richard Overton said: “This new service is wholly subsidised by the council to help people get to work cheaply and quickly.

“We’re leading the way and passengers can now travel anywhere on the 100 at a cost of no more than £2 for a single journey.

"This cost saving cap on fares has also been adopted by government today and will be rolled out across the country from January meaning that all single journeys will cost no more than £2 per adult.”

The Express will also provide direct transport for pupils to Telford Priory School, with an additional service for after-school sessions.

It is the first of four council-funded bus services to be launched in the town, which is hoping to encourage more people to use public transport to combat low passenger numbers since the pandemic.