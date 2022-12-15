Notification Settings

Two-vehicle crash near Oswestry slows traffic to a crawl

By Megan Jones

A collision near Oswestry brought traffic to a crawl this evening.

The collision on the A483 in Oswestry has slowed traffic while one of the vehicles involved is recovered
Police attended a two-vehicle collision on the A483 on Thursday.

The collision at the junction with Maesbury Road south of Oswestry has slowed traffic while the scene is cleared.

Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted at 6.30pm that one vehicle was being recovered but that traffic was still able to manoeuvre around.

AA Traffic reports suggest there is mild congestion in the area, and traffic is moving slowly around the scene.

It is not clear if there are any casualties.

Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

