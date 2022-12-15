Two-vehicle crash near Oswestry slows traffic to a crawl

The collision on the A483 in Oswestry has slowed traffic while one of the vehicles involved is recovered

Police attended a two-vehicle collision on the A483 on Thursday.

The collision at the junction with Maesbury Road south of Oswestry has slowed traffic while the scene is cleared.

2 vehicle RTC on the A483 junction with Maesbury Road, Oswestry, Shropshire. We are awaiting for recovery of one of the vehicles. But, are still able to manoeuvre around. Police are still on scene. — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) December 15, 2022

Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted at 6.30pm that one vehicle was being recovered but that traffic was still able to manoeuvre around.

AA Traffic reports suggest there is mild congestion in the area, and traffic is moving slowly around the scene.