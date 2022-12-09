Birmingham Airport to issue update on strike impact

Birmingham Airport

The action affecting airports is planned between December 23 and 31.

Birmingham Airport spokesman Simon Evans said that at this stage the airport was not commenting beyond the statement issued by the Airport Operators' Association.

It says that if the strikes cannot be averted then "concrete and deliverable contingency measures" must be put in place.

Mr Evans said that when the airport had more clarity on the impact of the action it would issue a full update for people that would be using the airport over the period.

It would contain advice for anyone due to fly from Birmingham on what provisions they should make.

Border Force staff in the Public and Commercial Services union at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester and Cardiff are also striking as part of a dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.