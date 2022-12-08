Rail services cancelled or delayed at Birmingham station due to major fault on train

Due to a fault on a train at Birmingham International trains running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.
Disruption is expected to last until around 9am.
Avanti West Coast is accepting passengers between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International in both directions until further notice.
📢 Problems reported— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) December 8, 2022
