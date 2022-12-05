Notification Settings

Bus company in Shropshire publishes festive service update

By David Tooley
Published:

A major bus company has published how its services will be operating over the festive period.

An Arriva bus


Arriva covers much of the county, including services in Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford.

The company will not be running any services in the county on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The other days are a mixture of Saturday, Sunday and normal working timetables. They have also published the times of the last buses on December 24 and 31.

For more details about services in Shrewsbury visit: https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/latest-news/update-on-shrewsbury-services

For more on services in Oswestry visit https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/latest-news/update-on-oswestrys-services

And for more on services in Telford visit: https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/latest-news/update-on-telfords-services

By David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

