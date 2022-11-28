Motorway closures on way for M6 Junction 10 works

Demolition of the old south bridge

The latest closures will be on the M6 Southbound between J10 for Walsall to J8 for the M5 link.

A spokesman for Highways England said it would involve a full carriageway closure from 11pm to 5am on December 2 to December 5.

Walsall Council is working with Highways England to improve Junction 10 of the M6 motorway.

The new junction roundabout is now fully installed with the old South and North bridges being demolished earlier this year in the Spring.

Resurfacing work has been continuing on the surrounding roads throughout the summer.