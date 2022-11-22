Year-long project to improve traffic in Shifnal town centre nears completion

Work taking place in Shifnal's town centre

The work – being carried out by Shropshire Council and its contractor McPhillips – began on September 6, 2021. The council claims it will enhance the town’s existing infrastructure by improving – and in some areas reducing – traffic flow, and creating a more pedestrian-friendly area.

Recent weeks have seen a concerted effort by McPhillips to make sure that a Christmas lights switch-on event could be held this Saturday.

As a result, the project is substantially complete, with street furniture and planters currently being installed through the scheme, and landscaping and planting underway.

As part of the scheme, resurfacing work has been carried out in October and November – with the old road surface taken out and replaced with a new tarmac surface, along with high-friction surfacing at junctions and new road markings.

Some elements of the scheme will now be completed in the new year, such as installation of hanging baskets and any outstanding street furniture. In addition, the project team will be renewing the path alongside the Co-op and extending the new paving outside Patons Garage, both of which were outside the original project scope.

Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: "We’re very pleased to be able to deliver these important works which will have a dramatic effect on the town centre environment, improving the public open space and making it far more pedestrian-friendly.