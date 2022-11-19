Multiple-vehicle collision causing delays of over an hour on the M6

The incident happened near Junction 10A

The incident occurred between Junction 10A of the M54 link and Junction 10 in Walsall, closing lanes three and four of the motorway and causing traffic chaos on Junctions 10 and 11.

All lanes are now open, and while there is residual congestion and delays, they are expected to reduce and clear shortly.

There is also heavy congestion on the M6 northbound approach as a result of the collision, with delays of 20 minutes, which is expected to be from road users slowing down opposite the incident.

📍 #M6 Southbound between J10A #M54 link and J10 #Walsall



❌ Multiple lanes closed



⚠️ Collision



⌛ Delays of 45 mins@HighwaysWMIDS pic.twitter.com/JZoLQYcs6v — West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) November 19, 2022