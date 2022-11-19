Notification Settings

Multiple-vehicle collision causing delays of over an hour on the M6

By Eleanor Lawson

A collision between multiple cars has caused delays of over an hour on Junction 10 of the M6 this afternoon.

The incident happened near Junction 10A
The incident happened near Junction 10A

The incident occurred between Junction 10A of the M54 link and Junction 10 in Walsall, closing lanes three and four of the motorway and causing traffic chaos on Junctions 10 and 11.

All lanes are now open, and while there is residual congestion and delays, they are expected to reduce and clear shortly.

There is also heavy congestion on the M6 northbound approach as a result of the collision, with delays of 20 minutes, which is expected to be from road users slowing down opposite the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance, West Midlands Police, and West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for comment.

Transport
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

