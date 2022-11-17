Notification Settings

Changes scheduled for Shrewsbury to Birmingham train line

By Megan Jones

West Midlands Railway customers are being encouraged to check their journey details as timetable changes come into effect in December.

Changes along the Shrewsbury to Birmingham West Midlands Railway (WMR) line include timetable changes, the removal of the 'semi-fast' peak time service, and one station change.

The route is also served by Transport for Wales (TfW) which provides the fast train journey to and from the city and is largely unaffected by the changes.

West Midlands' services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street will no longer call at Sandwell & Dudley, TfW services will call at this station instead.

TfW services to and from Birmingham will no longer call at Smethwick Galton Bridge, WMR services will call at this station instead.

The 'semi-fast' service, that provides peak-time commuters a slightly quicker journey to and from Birmingham by skipping Bilbrook, Albrighton and Cosford, will no longer skip these stations.

This, a spokesperson said, "is being removed to provide a better-performing overall timetable."

The changes to the timetable can be viewed at westmidlandsrailway.co.uk.

