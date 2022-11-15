Full list of this week's major road closures in Shropshire

Our closures list should help you plan your routes.

The latest expected roadworks list, featuring roads looked after by National Highways only, shows four closures due to start this week.

All road closures for the next week are listed below.

Westbury road closures

• A458, from 9.30am November 14 to 3.30pm November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 between B4393 and B4387, due to BT's utility works.

Oswestry road closures

• A483, from 8pm November 14 to 6am April 1 2023, slight delays: A483 southbound, Mile End roundabout to Llanymynech, lane closures with multiway traffic signals for ironwork upgrades.

Telford road closures

• M54, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 16, slight delays: M54 westbound, junction three to junction four, due to a lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M54, from 8pm November 21 to 4am November 23, slight delays: M54 both directions junction six to junction seven, lane closures for survey works.

Church Stretton road closures

• A49, from 9.30am November 16 to 3.30pm November 18, slight delays: A49 between B5477 south of Little Stretton to B4370, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Vodafone.