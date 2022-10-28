Shrewsbury footbridge to close for four-week refurbishment - with long diversion in place

Porthill Bridge is set to close for four weeks for refurbishment

The council has recommended a long diversion that will take pedestrians over Welsh Bridge if walkers, cyclists and pram-pushers want to get to Quarry Park over the River Severn.

Shropshire Council says the refurbishment of Porthill Footbridge is for essential maintenance and safety work.

It is expected to start on Monday, November 14, and last for four weeks.

The works will comprise patch painting of the parapets, replacing the deck boards and worn out anti-slip surfacing and surface-water drainage improvements.

It will commence with partial ‘half-width’ restrictions over the bridge between Monday, November 14, and Monday, November 21, allowing public to cross over during the first week.

However, the bridge will be fully closed from 8am on Monday, November 21, until completion of the works, which is expected to be around Friday, December 9.

Porthill bridge closure diversion route. Picture: Shropshire Council

Normal working hours will be between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday. Works will be undertake by the council's maintenance contractor, Kier, and supervised by term consultant, WSP UK Limited.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: "Whilst the full bridge closures are in place, pedestrians and cyclists will be diverted along Victoria Quay, Welsh Bridge, Copthorne Road and New Street.

"Please follow the signs for directions."