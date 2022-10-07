Police catch 48 Telford drivers dropping schoolchildren off in bus lane

Charlton School, Wellington. Photo: Google StreetView.

Two Telford PCSOs said they had recorded 48 offences over two days this week outside Charlton School in Wellington – including two where drivers had no tax.

PCSOs Steve Tyrer and Evie Dunkley, said they had been taking action after concerns about the number of parents using the bus lane at drop-off times.

PCSOs DUNKLEY and TYRER conducted Safer Outside Schools at Charlton School. After complaints of vehicles dropping off in the bus lane, we have processed a total of 48 offences, including 2 for no tax. #youaskedwelistened #neighbourhoodmatters #saferoutsideschools pic.twitter.com/VG3khKWvck — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) October 7, 2022

Officer Tyrer, who is PCSO at Charlton School, said those recorded for the offences would now receive a warning letter unless they had committed previous offences, in which case they could be fined by Telford & Wrekin Council's enforcement officers.

He said the situation had been making the traffic on a busy road worse and added: "At the end of the day it is about educating drivers.

"People stopping in the bus lane stops the bus being able to pull into the stop which then has a knock-on effect on the flow of traffic."