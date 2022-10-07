Notification Settings

Police catch 48 Telford drivers dropping schoolchildren off in bus lane

By Dominic Robertson

Police in Telford have caught nearly 50 drivers dropping children off for school in a bus lane.

Charlton School, Wellington. Photo: Google StreetView.
Two Telford PCSOs said they had recorded 48 offences over two days this week outside Charlton School in Wellington – including two where drivers had no tax.

PCSOs Steve Tyrer and Evie Dunkley, said they had been taking action after concerns about the number of parents using the bus lane at drop-off times.

Officer Tyrer, who is PCSO at Charlton School, said those recorded for the offences would now receive a warning letter unless they had committed previous offences, in which case they could be fined by Telford & Wrekin Council's enforcement officers.

He said the situation had been making the traffic on a busy road worse and added: "At the end of the day it is about educating drivers.

"People stopping in the bus lane stops the bus being able to pull into the stop which then has a knock-on effect on the flow of traffic."

PCSO Tyrer said the action was part of the Safer Outside Schools Programme, and added that they had received positive responses from a number of parents who had wanted action taken over the issue.

