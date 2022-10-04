The roadworks and closures on major routes in Shropshire over the coming days

More work is taking place along various stretches of the A5 over the coming days

The latest list of road and lane closures on routes maintained by National Highways includes the likes of the M54 and A5.

In some cases roads will be closed overnight with diversions in place, while other roads will be the subject of lane closures or have temporary traffic lights installed.

Most work will only result in minor delays, though drivers are being warned that a couple could lead to journey times being extended by up to 30 minutes.

Here is the list of upcoming roadworks on National Highways routes, listed in order that the works finish:

A458 in both directions between Shottaton and Sandford until 6am on Wednesday, October 5

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) and closure of main carriageway between 9pm and 6am for resurfacing works.

M54 westbound between Junctions 3 and 4 from 9pm on Thursday, October 6, to 6am on Friday, October 7

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) due to the closure of the main carriageway and slip roads for emergency MCI works - resurfacing.

A483 in both directions from Underhill Lane to Red Lane in Pant from 9pm on Thursday, October 6 to 6am on Friday, October 8

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) due to temporary traffics for barrier repairs.

A5 northbound between Felton Butler to Nesscliffe Bypass from 9pm on Monday, October 10, to 6am on Tuesday, October 11

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) with the a lane closure while the road linking Nesscliffe and Wilcott which crosses the A5 will be closed by Shropshire Council and traffic diverted to the A5 Wolfshead roundabout.

A458 between junctions with the B4393 and B4387 from 7am to 7pm on Friday, October 14

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) due to temporary traffic lights for utility works on behalf of BT.

A5 from M54 to Nescliffe Bypass until October 22

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) in both directions with switching overnight lane closures between 9pm and 6am for maintenance activities.

A5 between Oswestry and Chirk until October 28

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) in both directions with mobile works and lane closure in place for outstanding defect works.