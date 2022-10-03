Four days of road closures for cabling work

The road will be closed from 9.30am-3.30pm from Monday to Thursday each day to allow for safe access to underground structure for cleaning and cabling.
An alternative route will be Station Road, Chirk Road, B5070, B4500 and Parkfields.
