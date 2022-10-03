Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four days of road closures for cabling work

By Matthew PanterChirkTransportPublished:

Traffic is prohibited from using High Street in Weston Rhyn at certain times for four days from today.

The road will be closed from 9.30am-3.30pm from Monday to Thursday each day to allow for safe access to underground structure for cleaning and cabling.

An alternative route will be Station Road, Chirk Road, B5070, B4500 and Parkfields.

Transport
News
Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News