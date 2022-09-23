Which Shropshire roads will get pothole repairs in October

Multevo Multihog machines are being used which plane off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang.
Officials say it is quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand – tackling potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively.
Shropshire Council has today revealed the roads which will be tackled in the county, using the three Multihog machines.
Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “The Multihogs are a hugely important part of our work to tackle potholes and improve the county’s roads.
“It’s a really important part of our strategy to deliver meaningful repairs to roads across Shropshire, and make them safer for all road users.”
Since April 2021, more than 40,000 potholes have been repaired across the Shropshire Council area.
The following roads will be treated next month:
Central Shropshire
September 30 to 4 October – C5147 Priest Weston
October 5 to 7 – B5067 Berwick Road
October 10 – Longden Road, Shrewsbury
October 11 to 13– Winnington
October 14 to 17 – A49 Hadnall
October 18 to 26 – Mytton Oak Road
October 27 – Neachley Lane, near Shifnal
October 28 to November 2 – Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury
South Shropshire
October 3 to 13 – A458 Stourbridge Road
October 15 – Churchbridge junction to Dale House, Boraston
October 13 to 21 – A458 Stourbridge Road
October 21 to 22 – A458 Stourbridge Road island
October 24 to 25 – B5477 Church Stretton
October 26 to 28 – B4364 Loughton to Cleobury North
October 31 to November 5 – A489 from B4370 to Plowden
North Shropshire
September 29 to October 5 – Turners Lane, Whitchurch
October 6 – Trevor Avenue, St Martins
October 7 to 8 – Baschurch to Walford Heath
October 10 to 11 – TBC
October 12 to 28 – Hinstock, Marsh Lane to Ellerton junction
October 31 – TBC