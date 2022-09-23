Which Shropshire roads will get pothole repairs in October

Multihog

Multevo Multihog machines are being used which plane off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang.

Officials say it is quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand – tackling potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively.

Shropshire Council has today revealed the roads which will be tackled in the county, using the three Multihog machines.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “The Multihogs are a hugely important part of our work to tackle potholes and improve the county’s roads.

“It’s a really important part of our strategy to deliver meaningful repairs to roads across Shropshire, and make them safer for all road users.”

Since April 2021, more than 40,000 potholes have been repaired across the Shropshire Council area.

The following roads will be treated next month:

Central Shropshire

September 30 to 4 October – C5147 Priest Weston

October 5 to 7 – B5067 Berwick Road

October 10 – Longden Road, Shrewsbury

October 11 to 13– Winnington

October 14 to 17 – A49 Hadnall

October 18 to 26 – Mytton Oak Road

October 27 – Neachley Lane, near Shifnal

October 28 to November 2 – Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury

South Shropshire

October 3 to 13 – A458 Stourbridge Road

October 15 – Churchbridge junction to Dale House, Boraston

October 13 to 21 – A458 Stourbridge Road

October 21 to 22 – A458 Stourbridge Road island

October 24 to 25 – B5477 Church Stretton

October 26 to 28 – B4364 Loughton to Cleobury North

October 31 to November 5 – A489 from B4370 to Plowden

North Shropshire

September 29 to October 5 – Turners Lane, Whitchurch

October 6 – Trevor Avenue, St Martins

October 7 to 8 – Baschurch to Walford Heath

October 10 to 11 – TBC

October 12 to 28 – Hinstock, Marsh Lane to Ellerton junction