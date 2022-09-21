Delays to journeys will range from ten minutes and half an hour

Over the next week National Highways will be managing six road or lane closures around the county, with at least two more planned for early October.

The roadworks taking place over the next few days are expected to cause minor delays of no more than 10 minutes, while one planned for the beginning of next month could delay drivers by up to half an hour.

This latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that ongoing works are in place at two locations across the county.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.

A5: all week until 6am on Saturday

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) in both directions from M54 Junction 7 to Nescliffe bypass with lane closures switching for maintenance activities.

M54: all week until 3pm on Sunday

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) in both directions at Junction 6 roundabout with exit and entry slip lane closures, and roundabout lane closures switching for vegetation works.

A49: from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Wednesday

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) at the end of dualling at the B5477 north of All Stretton. Traffic lights in place for utility works on behalf of BT.

A49: from 9am to 3.30pm on Thursday

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) on the A49 from the junctions with the B4371 and B5477 south of Little Stretton. Traffic lights to be in place for utility works on behalf of BT.

A483: from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday, September 26

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) from the junction with the A495 near Morton to the Welsh border. Traffic lights to be in place for utility works on behalf of STW.

A5: from 8pm on Monday, September 26, to 6am on Wednesday, September 28

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) at A5 Mile End Roundabout at Oswestry with lane closures switching for white lining works.

A49: from 8pm on Monday, October 3, to 6am on Friday, October 7

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) at the junction with the B4371 in Church Stretton. Traffic lights to be in place for utility works on behalf of BT.

A5: from 9pm on Monday, October 3, to 6am Wednesday, October 5