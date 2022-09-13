Notification Settings

Public to have say on Market Drayton zebra crossing plan

By Megan Howe

A proposal to introduce a pedestrian walkway on a main road in Market Drayton is now open to the public for consultation.

Cheshire Street, Market Drayton
Shropshire Council has shared its plans to introduce a new zebra crossing with built-out footway on Cheshire Street.

It comes after the council launched its Market Drayton Future Connectivity Plan, with the vision of making key improvements to the public realm, including transport, connectivity and public spaces.

The plan for Cheshire Street has been proposed to improve safety, with residents encouraged to share their views.

The crossing would be located between 101 Cheshire Street and 7 Cheshire Gardens, designed to provide a safe pedestrian crossing point between Maer Lane and Frogmore Road.

The southern footway will be widened to approximately 1.7 metres, making it safer for pedestrians to use.

To make way for these improvements, the capacity of the parking bays on the south side will need to be reduced and the existing bus lay-by on the north side will be removed.

Commenting on the proposal, Market Drayton town councillor Roy Aldcroft said: "This proposed alteration to Cheshire Street should improve safety as part of a number of suggestions arising from a review of potential improvements to the town as it grows to meet the needs of the future.

"The consultation will give an opportunity for members of the public to have a say on the suggestions put forward by planners."

To see the proposals in full visit shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/cheshire-street-market-drayton-proposed-pedestrian-improvement-scheme

To comment on the proposal, contact to ShropshireTraffic@wsp.com

The deadline for comments is September 21.

