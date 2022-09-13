Important London travel advice for mourners planning to pay final respects to the Queen

Huge crowds are expected to descend on London this week while the Queen's body lies in state in Westminster

Some insiders estimate that the number of people paying their respects to Her late Majesty during the four-and-a-half days her body lies in Westminster Hall could match the one million people who filed past Pope John Paul II's coffin in 2005.

The Queen's coffin is due to arrive in London tomorrow before the lying in state begins at 5pm on Wednesday.

As a result transport operators are urging people to plan ahead with London set to be even busier than usual.

Travelling to London

So far train companies have not announced plans to run additional services on the days the Queen lies in state and on the day of her funeral.

A statement on the National Rail Enquiries website says: "We are working with our partners to review arrangements to get people to view the funeral where possible and where there is capacity.

"London is going to be extremely busy as people come from all over the United Kingdom and abroad to pay their respects to Her Majesty. We encourage people to leave as much time as possible when making their journey and check before they travel."

That messages has been echoed by train companies such as Avanti West Coast and Chiltern Railways, which both run services from Birmingham and the West Midlands into central London.

Travelling in London

The Rail Delivery Group has suggested that once in London, people consider walking to their final destinations if practical and possible.

The Elizabeth Line - Crossrail - will run a special service with 12 trains per hour on the central section between Paddington and Abbey Wood on Sunday, while the east and west sections will operate as normal.

London Underground will run as normal, but some stations are expected to be much busier than usual. As a result, some short-term safety measures such as queuing, closures, non-stopping trains or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station may be necessary.

People are also being urged to avoid Green Park tube station if possible. People are being urged to consider using Victoria, Piccadilly Circus or St James’ Park stations instead, all of which are a short walk from Buckingham Palace.

A number of roads in central London are also set to be closed over the next few days, leading to bus services being diverted or stopping short of their usual destinations.

After the funeral, which starts at 11am at Westminster Abbey on Monday, the Queen's coffin will then be taken to St George’s Chapel, Windsor for the burial.

National Rail Enquiries has warned that both Windsor and Eton Riverside and Windsor and Eton Central stations will be especially busy during this time, and may become full.

Mourners have been advised: "While a large number of television and other media outlets will cover this part of Her Majesty’s final journey, a large number of people may be expected to travel to Windsor.

"Please do not plan to view the service in London and then travel to Windsor. Windsor most likely will be full by this time. It is best to choose one location and remain there to pay your respects."

Changing travel plans

National Rail Enquiries has said it has put plans in place to ensure that those who had booked tickets in the next week, but have decided not to travel because of the Queen's death, will not lose money.

Anytime, Off-Peak, and Super Off-Peak ticket holders can get refunds if they bought them before the death of Her Majesty the Queen was announced last Thursday.

The administration fee, which can be up to £10, will be waived. This applies to all National Rail train operators in Britain. Other ticket retailers may have a different policy, see their own websites for further information.

Advance ticket holders can obtain a voucher if they have purchased advance tickets, in line with the existing “Book with Confidence” scheme. These tickets can be changed or swapped for a voucher up to 6pm on the evening before the planned day of travel.

Off-peak fares to apply on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

Normal off-peak restrictions will apply on other weekdays during the mourning period. This will allow workers, including key workers, to get to their workplace.