Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

M6 closed after lorry spills fuel tank across carriageway causing 'long delays'

By Mark MorrisTransportPublished: Comments

A massive clean-up operation was underway early on Monday morning following a fuel spill on the M6 in Staffordshire.

The road is expected to remain closed during the clean-up operation. (Picture: National Highways)
The road is expected to remain closed during the clean-up operation. (Picture: National Highways)

The carriageway was closed northbound between junction 9 for Wednesbury and junction 11 for Cannock.

It comes after a lorry spilt more than 200 litres of diesel across the carriageway overnight, according to National Highways.

As a result of this incident, there is no access to the M54 westbound from the M6 and diversion routes are in place.

The road is expected to "remain closed throughout the morning" while the surface is cleaned.

However, the southbound carriageway remains open.

National Highways reported on social media at 6:28am: "Specialist contractors continue to work at the scene.

"Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of up to 30 mins on the approach."

According to the National Highways website, below are the diversion routes in place, with drivers being advised to add 30 minutes onto their journey times and plan ahead.

Drivers are being urged to expect delays and plan ahead (Picture: Highways England).

Diversion Route

Diverted traffic should exit the M6 at J9 and initially follow the solid diamond diversion symbol.

  • Exit the M6 at J9 and take the 1st exit onto the A461 southbound

  • Continue on the A461 southbound to the junction with the A41 (Steel Roundabout)

  • At the A41 roundabout, turn right and join the A41 northbound

  • Continue on the A41 northbound to the A4444 junction (Moxley Roundabout)

  • At the A4444 junction, bear right (2nd exit) onto the A4444 northbound

  • Continue to the A463 Lunt Junction

  • Turn right at the roundabout and continue until the A454 Keyway Junction roundabout

Diverted traffic will now need to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol.

  • At the A454 Keyway Junction roundabout, turn left onto the A454

  • Continue until the roundabout with the B4464 and then take the 2nd exit onto the A454 westbound

  • Continue on the A454 until Bilston Street roundabout with the A4150 and then take the 4th exit onto the A4150 northbound

  • Continue until the junction with the A449 Stafford Street, and at the traffic lights turn right onto the A449 northbound

  • Continue on the A449 northbound until the roundabout with the A5

  • At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A5 eastbound

  • Continue on the A5 to then re-join the M6 northbound at J12

Transport
News
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News