'Severe delays' of up to two hours following 'serious collision' on the M6

collision

Delays were likely to be in the region of two hours.

According to National Highways, emergency services were on the scene following the crash, which caused major traffic build-up between Junction 15 (Stoke) and Junction 16 (Crewe).

National Highways has warned drivers they will need to leave the M6 at Junction 15 and join the A500 eastbound, following the road around Stoke and rejoining at Junction 16.

The agency's traffic map showed slowing traffic all the way back to Junction 13, but expected the incident to clear and traffic to return to normal at around 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: “We were called at 12:07pm to reports of an RTC involving a car and motorbike between junctions 15 and 16 of the M6 North.