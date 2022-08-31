Factor these major road closures into your journeys if you're driving in or near Shropshire this week

Delays to journeys will range from ten minutes and half an hour.

Over the next week, Shropshire's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid on the National Highways network, meaning motorways and A-roads as opposed to smaller, local routes.

Two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one of the closures already in place is expected to carry on this week, while the rest are due to start soon.

Road Closures in Shropshire

• A5 from 9pm August 15 to 6am September 10 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M54 jct seven to nescliffe bypass, lane closures with switching for maintenance activities.

• A483 from 7pm September 1 to 6am September 5 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 south of Pant, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Air Band.

• M54 from 9pm September 1 to 6am September 2 -

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 westbound, jct three to jct 4, lane closure and closure of main carriageway including slip roads for emergency resurfacing works.

• A49 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 4 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 End of dualling north of Church Stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of STW.

• A5 from 9.30am to 4pm on September 5 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Both Directions A5/A458 and Holyhead Road A5/B4380 to, diversion for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• A5 from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 30 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Wolfshead Roundabout to Felton Butler Roundabout including Nescliffe services entry and exit slips closed with closures on wolfshead roundabout, A5 westbound, Felton butler to Wolfshead lane closures including closures on the Felton Butler roundabout and a total closure of the Layby, for Horticulture cutting and planting.

• A41 from 9pm September 6 to 6am September 7 -

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 eastbound, jct four to jct 3, lane closure with carriageway and slip road closures for emergency resurfacing works.

• A49 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 8 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 End of dualling, junction B5477 North of All Stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

• A49 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 9 -