'Boat fires do happen on open water and canals!' West Midlands fire service advice for boat owners

Boat fires are rare, but they do happen so the fire service has issued advice (Stock image).

That's the warning West Midlands Fire Service gave as part of advice being issued to those who live or work on canal boats in the region.

"Often, the same safety advice for the home will apply on a boat," they said in a statement, but it turns out there are extra safety tips especially for boats.

They range from making sure everything's turned off before you go to bed to making sure to you refuel engines well away from the boat "if possible."

Courtesy of the fire service, here's the full list: