The overturned lorry. Photo: @HighwaysWMIDS

Emergency services closed the A38M Aston Expressway onto the M6 southbound, the A38 Tyburn Road on to the M6 southbound and the Junction 6 of the M6 southbound onto the A38M.

National Highway West Midlands was urging motorists to use alternative routes if possible.

All traffic on the M6 southbound exiting at Junction 6 was having to use Salford Circus and travel into the city centre along the A5127 Lichfield Road.

Delays were reported from Junction 8 of the M5.