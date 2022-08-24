'Emergency litter clearance' set to cause disruption on key Shropshire roads

Overnight lane closures are planned to take place on a series of stretches of the A5 around Shrewsbury.

With a few differences in timings the clearances have been set to start tonight and continue to either Friday or Saturday, and be repeated for the following two weeks.

National Highways in the West Midlands has issued the following alerts for the expected disruption.

A5 northbound between A49 near Shrewsbury (east) and A5064

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from today to Friday. More is planned every day between 9pm and 6am between September 5 and September 10.

A5 northbound within the A49/A5112 Shrewsbury (south) junction

The A5 northbound between the A5064 and the junction with the A49 South of Shrewsbury. Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from August 24 to August 26.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from August 29 to September 3.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from September 5 to September 10.

There will be one of two lanes closed.

A5 northbound between A49/A5112 near Shrewsbury (south) and A488

The A5 northbound between the junctions with the A49 South of Shrewsbury and the A488.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from August 24 to August 26.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from August 29 to September 3.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from September 5 to September 10.

A5 northbound between A488 and B4386

The A5 northbound between the junctions with the A488 and the A458 West of Shrewsbury.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Friday and Monday August 29 to September 3 and from September 5 to September 10.

A5 northbound between B4386 and A458 near Shrewsbury (west)

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Friday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to September 10.

A5 southbound between B4396 and A458 near Shrewsbury (west)

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to September 10.

A5 southbound between A483 and B4396

The A5 southbound between the junctions with the A483 and the A458 west of Shrewsbury.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to September 10.

A5 northbound between A458 near Shrewsbury (west) and B4396

The A5 northbound between the junctions with the A458 west of Shrewsbury and the A483.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Friday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

Connector at A5/A49 near Shrewsbury (east) to roundabout

The A5 northbound between the M54 and the junction with the A49 to roundabout.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Friday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

A5 southbound between A488 and A49/A5112 near Shrewsbury (south)

The A5 southbound between the A458 west of Shrewsbury and the junction with the A49 South of Shrewsbury.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

A5 southbound between A458 near Shrewsbury (south) and A5064

The A5 southbound between the A49 South of Shrewsbury and the junction with the A5064.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

A5 southbound between B4396 and A458 near Shrewsbury (west)

The A5 southbound between the junctions with the A483 and the A458 west of Shrewsbury.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

A5 northbound at a minor junction between A458 near Shrewsbury (west) and B4396

The A5 northbound between the junctions with the A458 West of Shrewsbury and the A483.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

A5 northbound between B4396 and A483

The A5 northbound between the junctions with the A458 west of Shrewsbury and the A483.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

Roundabout at A5/B4396

The A5 northbound between the junctions with the A458 west of Shrewsbury and the A483.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

A5 northbound between A458 near Shrewsbury (west) and B4396

The A5 northbound between the junctions with the A458 west of Shrewsbury and the A483.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

A5 southbound between A5064 and A49 near Shrewsbury (east)

The A5 southbound between the junctions with the A5064 and the A49 east of Shrewsbury.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

A5 southbound between A49 near Shrewsbury (east) and M54

The A5 southbound between the junctions with the A49 east of Shrewsbury and the M54.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

Roundabout at A5/B4386

The A5 northbound between the junctions with the A488 and the A458 west of Shrewsbury.

Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday to Saturday, Monday August 29 to September 3 and September 5 to 10 September 10.

Roundabout at A5/A488

The A5 northbound at the junction with the A488 .