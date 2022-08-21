Trains between Shrewsbury and Newport off because of signal box issues

Transport for Wales announced that rail replacement buses will be running in lieu of trains between Shrewsbury and Newport, from about 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday.
In a statement the company blamed the closure of a signal box at "late notice".
"Due to the late notice closure of the Hereford signal box, services between Shrewsbury and Newport will be severely disrupted.
"Rail replacement buses will be operating between Shrewsbury and Newport from approximately 6pm Sunday August 21 until 6pm Monday August 22."