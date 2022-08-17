Notification Settings

Advice issued to train travellers in Wales and the borders in advance of Thursday's strike

By David Tooley

Network Rail expects only 10 per cent of trains to be running on its Wales and the English borders lines during Thursday's industrial action.

Network Rail Wales and the Borders is advising people to only travel by train if absolutely necessary and check before travelling.

The infrastructure owners tweeted: "Only 10 per cent of trains will be running in Wales and the Borders on the 18 and 20 August, with some parts of the country having no rail services at all due to industrial action."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

