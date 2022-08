The top deck of the Boeing 747 that will be making its way up the M5 and M6 next week. Photo: Doors2Manual

The plane will be winding its way from Gloucestershire to Greater Manchester, where it will be the centrepiece of a new tourist attraction that will include a flight simulator and Insta-worthy wedding venue.

Departing Kemble in the Cotswolds at around 9.30am, the 747 is expected to take around four-and-a-half to five hours to make the 150-mile journey.