'This is so disappointing' – Boat owners feeling the pinch as licence fees rise

Narrowboats at Hatherton Marina

The Canal & River Trust (CRT) has announced a four per cent increase in licence fees in October, just months after another four per cent increase in April.

A licence is required for all vessels using the canals and rivers in the UK. The average cost of a boat licence is £823.68 each year. The four per cent rise in October will see the average boat-owner pay an additional £33.

For many boat-owners, the timing of the rise means facing a combined eight per cent increase, around £65.

Narrowboat owner, Aaron Eccleston, is moored just outside Market Drayton and expressed his disappointment at the price hike: "It's a blow. It's just another thing we've got to think about that's costing more money. Winter is expensive on the canals as it is, just trying to keep warm.

"With the price of gas, diesel and coal, there are lots of people who are worried about being able to afford to heat their boat this winter, to be facing a price rise from the CRT on top of that, it's so disappointing."

Licence fees account for around 12 per cent of the Trust's income. The CRT has said the price hike is coupled with a reduction in non-essential work and an attempt to maximise revenue from other income streams.

Richard Parry, chief executive at CRT, said: "This has been a very difficult decision for the Trust. We recognise our boating customers will be feeling the effect of inflation across their personal finances and the mid-year price increase will not be welcomed.

"But the highest levels of inflation in 40 years cannot be ignored and we are compelled to take steps to reduce the budget shortfall we now face."

Licence fees are subject to annual increases, usually of around two percent. Government funding for the CRT has been frozen since 2021.