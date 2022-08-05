Road closure details announced for final phases of A442 project in Telford

Phase three diversion route

From Monday to August 13 there will be a full 24-hour closure of the Brockton Loops to Stirchley Northbound under phase three of the largest road resurfacing project Telford & Wrekin Council has carried out in 10 years.

Telford & Wrekin Council say there will be 7,514sq-m worth of resurfacing as well as road markings, cats eye replacement and kerb realignment. There will be a diversion in place via Halesfield 10, 8 and 1.

Meanwhile, as it reaches week three of six of the project, the council has hailed that it has reached the midpoint of the A442 Eastern Primary improvement project.

This project is part of more than £50m of investment into Telford's highways, with the majority of it being spent on roads and footpaths as well as bridges and other structures.

Throughout the six weeks, verges will be litter picked and ash trees which have succumbed to ash dieback disease will be felled.

Council leaders have previously thanked all residents for their patience for the work being carried out on a key part of the transport network in the borough. Work is being carried out during the school holidays because there is less traffic.

The A442 - or Queensway – is around 50 years old and the council says improvement works were not an option, but a necessity.

Overall the £10m Eastern Primary improvement scheme has been running for several months and has involved work on bridges, street lights and safety barriers along with kerbs, signs and central reservations that have also been updated along the route, used by some 30,000 vehicles each day.