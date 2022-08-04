Telford named least congested town in the whole of the UK

As part of their research into the best places learners to take their tests, experts at Bill Plant Driving School listed the UK towns and cities with the least congestion.
The research used the average delay on local A roads per vehicle, per mile.
Telford came out on top, with drivers being held up an average of 19.9 seconds per mile on A roads within the town.
Bill Plant's research found: "Telford, located in the county of Shropshire, comes in first as the UK city with the least amount of congestion.
"On average in 2021, vehicles in Telford were delayed by 19.9 seconds per mile, making it the least congested town in the whole of England and the UK."
Telford was comfortably clear of the second-best location, Lincoln, and was the only place to record per-vehicle-per-mile delays below 21 seconds.
The top 20 locations are:
Telford - 19.9 seconds
Lincoln - 21.3 seconds
Peterborough - 22.3 seconds
Hereford - 23.8 seconds
Cambridge - 24.4 seconds
Worcester - 27.7 seconds
Northampton - 29.8 seconds
Darlington - 29.9 seconds
Durham - 30.6 seconds
Gloucester - 32.0 seconds
Chester - 32.4 seconds
Doncaster - 33.2 seconds
Wakefield - 40 seconds
York - 41.3 seconds
Swindon - 42.7 seconds
Coventry - 43.1 seconds
Leeds - 43.8 seconds
Warrington - 44.2 seconds
Sheffield - 46.5 seconds
Sunderland - 48.4 seconds
The research named nearby Wolverhampton as the location with the UK's lowest pass rate for learner drivers.
Bill Plant Driving School ranked the city as the place with the worst pass rate between April 2021 and March this year. Nearby Dudley coming in sixth while Birmingham and Coventry also appeared in the bottom 10.
According to the research, Wolverhampton has an average pass rate of 37.2 per cent, with males having a higher pass rate than females at 39.6 per cent compared to 34.3.
Wolverhampton - 37.2 per cent
Croydon - 38.8 per cent
Leeds - 39.8 per cent
Plymouth - 40 per cent
Birmingham - 40.8 per cent
Dudley - 41.7 per cent
Luton - 41.9 per cent
Sheffield - 41.9 per cent
Coventry - 42.8 per cent
Doncaster - 43 per cent