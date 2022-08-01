Trains between Shrewsbury and Telford forced to run slowly over 'defective track'

Trains between Shrewsbury and Telford are affected

The problem emerged at just before 9am on Monday and train operator West Midlands Railway say it is expected to last until around 12 noon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Train services running through these stations may be delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 12 today."

The company is advising customers to use the Live Departures and Arrivals part of its website to plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.