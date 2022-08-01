Notification Settings

Trains between Shrewsbury and Telford forced to run slowly over 'defective track'

By David Tooley

Trains are having to slow down over a stretch of defective track between Telford Central and Shrewsbury.

Trains between Shrewsbury and Telford are affected
The problem emerged at just before 9am on Monday and train operator West Midlands Railway say it is expected to last until around 12 noon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Train services running through these stations may be delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 12 today."

The company is advising customers to use the Live Departures and Arrivals part of its website to plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.

At just before 10am the company was estimating that its train service will be back to normal by 12.30pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

