Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire drink and drug arrests as one driver just misses hitting police car

By Ian HarveyGobowenTransportPublished:

A busy night for police in Shropshire saw a number of drink and drug drivers arrested - including one who nearly had a head-on crash with a patrol car.

The car which just avoided a head-on crash. Photo: @OPUShropshire
The car which just avoided a head-on crash. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Officers shared a photo from the scene on Saturday after the incident on the A5 near Gobowen overnight.

They tweeted: "Team B with another busy night including several drink & drug drivers arrested in Shropshire & Telford.

"This one nearly had a ‘head on’ collision with one of our traffic cars near to Gobowen on the A5."

Transport
News
Crime
Gobowen
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News