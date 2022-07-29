Escaped cow causes disruption on A483 in Oswestry

The Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team (Oswestry SNT) posted on Twitter that there was some disruption on the A483 this morning with reports of an escaped cow.
They said that a local farmer had come to assist police in "MOOving" it along, and clear up any travel disruption.
A photo of the scene shows the animal on the side of the road as a police officer is nearby.
Oswestry SNT said on Twitter: "Some disruption on the A483 this morning with reports of an escaped cow.
"Luckily a local farmer has come to assist police in MOOving it along! #policingpromise"