Strike chaos for Games as no West Midlands Railway trains to run on Saturday

It means that people hoping to attend big sporting events such as the marathon in Birmingham or swimming at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre will have to find alternative routes of travel.

It comes as more than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike this week, in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

As well as the RMT strike, train drivers' union Aslef has called for strike action across seven train operators, meaning significant disruption is expected to train services across the country.

Another strike will also take place on the eve of the Games on Wednesday, with only ten trains leaving Birmingham New Street every hour, compared to 40 per hour on a non strike weekday.

Railway bosses have warned that these delays could carry on until Thursday morning, with a later start to services as employees return to duties.

Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s Central route director, said: “It’s hugely disappointing that we are facing another day of RMT strike action which will impact the entire network and cause disruption to passengers across the region on the eve of the Commonwealth Games.

“Our advice is to only travel if necessary and regularly check National Rail Enquiries as the few services which will be running will finish early in the afternoon.

“Thankfully, a full service will be in operation for the opening ceremony on Thursday but again, always check before you travel for the latest information.”

Train times:

Passengers planning on travelling during RMT strike action on Wednesday are being warned not to get caught out, with trains finishing much earlier than normal.

Birmingham New Stree station's last trains will leave between 3pm and 5pm, with final arrivals by 6.30pm, and the station will close completely at 10pm on Wednesday night.

Passengers who still need to travel should check nationalrail.co.uk so they know exactly what to expect.

People can also check with their individual train operators through these links:

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Network Rail is trying to give passengers the best service it possibly can but trains will be significantly reduced or not running at all on some routes.

"Across the country, thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff will again step in during the walkout to keep vital services running for those who need them.

"But with only a fifth of services running, on around just half of the network, passengers are asked to only travel by train if they must, and if it is necessary, allow extra time and check when their last train will depart."

Using your tickets

If passengers with an advance, off-peak or anytime ticket are affected by the strike on Wednesday or Saturday, they can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday August 2.

Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

Those with a season ticket that is monthly or longer, or have an activated day's worth of travel on a flexi season ticket who choose not to travel on Wednesday or Saturday, can claim compensation for these days through the delay repay scheme.