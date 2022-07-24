Notification Settings

Police stop suspected drink-driver on motorway - to find her cuddling a cat

By Eleanor LawsonTransportPublished:

A woman who was stopped by police on the M6 for suspected drink-driving was actually cuddling a cat as she drove.

A woman stopped by police was found to be cuddling a cat on her lap
The vehicle was stopped on the M6 near Stafford on Thursday night, with police suspecting the driver to be drunk behind the wheel.

Officers from The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) couldn't believe their eyes when they saw what was actually happening.

The feline-loving driver was then processed for not being in proper control of her vehicle.

The CMPG then Tweeted: "There's no pussy-footing around when you're driving badly on our motorway."

