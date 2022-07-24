Police stop suspected drink-driver on motorway - to find her cuddling a cat

The vehicle was stopped on the M6 near Stafford on Thursday night, with police suspecting the driver to be drunk behind the wheel.
Officers from The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) couldn't believe their eyes when they saw what was actually happening.
The feline-loving driver was then processed for not being in proper control of her vehicle.
Vehicle stopped M6 nr Stafford, driver initially suspected to be drunk.— CMPG (@CMPG) July 21, 2022
Reason for poor manner of driving turned out to be the cat being cuddled on the lap of the driver as she drove.
The CMPG then Tweeted: "There's no pussy-footing around when you're driving badly on our motorway."