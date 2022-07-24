Cheapest petrol and diesel around Shropshire as more filling stations cut prices

Griffiths Garage, Leintwardine, is one of the cheapest filling stations in the region

After the boss of one forecourt near Ludlow said nobody should be selling unleaded for more than £1.73 per litre, six filling stations across the county are selling petrol for that price or below.

However, an RAC study found that just 10 per cent of more than 4,500 UK forecourts are charging a fair price, with the vast majority of these being independently owned sites rather than major fuel retailers.

The automotive group analysed data from Experian Catalist and has stated that retailers should charge around 174p per litre of unleaded, rather than the current average of 188p.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “In this most expensive of summers, drivers need all the help they can get to keep their spending down so we applaud those retailers who are doing the right thing for their customers and charging a fair price for petrol and diesel, more in line with the lower wholesale costs.

“Weekly wholesale petrol prices – that’s the price retailers pay to buy the fuel – have fallen by a massive 17p a litre, from a weekly average of around 152p at the start of June to just 135p this week. Yet average pump prices have reduced by a paltry 4p. It’s time for every retailer to do the right thing and cut their prices to more reasonable levels."

These were the cheapest filling stations in the region on Sunday morning, according to petrol-prices.com.

Cheapest petrol around Shropshire and Mid Wales

Texaco Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 164.9p Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 165.9p Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 167.9p Essar, Holyhead Road, Nesscliffe Service Station - 169.9p Esso RSS, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 169.9p Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield, Welshpool - 173.9p Texaco Ellesmere Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - 174.9p Esso Vyrnwyside Garage, Llansantffraid - 174.9p Texaco Robinson and Young Service Station, Wem - 175.9p Esso Whitchurch Bypass Service Station, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch - 177.9p

Cheapest diesel around Shropshire and Mid Wales