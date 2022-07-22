M5 fuel protest leaves Midlands drivers unaffected

Vehicles queue on the M5 near Portbury, Bristol

Slow-moving roadblocks were planned on the motorway around our region and an image posted on the Facebook group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax suggested demonstrations were being held “nationwide”, including around Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

However, this largely appeared to have been spearheaded by a "slow-moving convoy" in the south west, which Avon and Somerset Police describing a "protest convoy of about ten vehicles" heading northbound at junction 24 for Bridgwater.

Avon and Somerset Police said the M5 protest activity had ended, arund 1pm but warned of further disruption as motorways dealt with the huge volumes of traffic.

Separately, a 'critical incident' was also declared at Dover, with warnings of significant disruption amid huge delays.

Travellers have said waits at the port are the worst they have experienced, with one lorry driver waiting more than 15 hours amid problems with border control staffing at the port.

The Port of Dover attacked French authorities for "woefully inadequate" border control staffing, and local MP Natalie Elphicke claimed French border officers "didn't turn up for work".