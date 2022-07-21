Planned weekend closure of roads around Junction 10 of M6 postponed

Junction 10 of the M6

Weekend closures of Wolverhampton Road West, lane restrictions on the A454 Black Country Route and the Junction 10 roundabout were set to begin tomorrow but National Highways West Midlands have announced these plans have now been postponed with a new date for these closures to be confirmed.

National Highways West Midlands said: "The weekend closure on Wolverhampton Road West and the lane restrictions on the A454 Black Country Route and the junction 10 roundabout that were planned to begin on Friday 22 July have been postponed. These routes will be open as usual and we’ll share the new date for these closures on this webpage when our plans are confirmed."

A map of weeknight closures from Monday, July 11 until Friday, July 29, 10pm-5am

Roadworks have been taking place around Junction 10 of the M6 motorway as part of the £78 million project which has seen a major transformation to the roundabout and slip roads of the motorway junction.

Two new bridges have been installed which double the number of lanes around the roundabout from two to four, with the increased capacity aimed at tackling heavy congestion at the bottleneck junction.

The new bridges have replaced the two-lane structures which were in place for around 50 years.

National Highways and Walsall Council, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, are funding the £78 million upgrade of the junction which is being carried out by John Sisk & Son.