Birmingham New Street disruption continues into third day

Check before you travel! Disruption set to last until midday

Yesterday morning (July 20), no trains were running in or out of the major hub after overhead power cables were damaged by the record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday.

While some lines have now reopened following swift repairs, some services running through New Street maybe "cancelled, delayed or revised" as the system "recovers".

⚠️Disruption through #BirminghamNewStreet expected until 12:00.



ℹ️ Further information can be found here - https://t.co/d1kPOKzQhg — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 21, 2022

The train operators affected are Avanti West Coast, Transport for Wales and CrossCountry.

According to National Rail's Twitter account and website, the disruption is expected to continue until midday.