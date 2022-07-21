Notification Settings

Birmingham New Street disruption continues into third day

TransportPublished: Comments

Disruption to train services running through Birmingham New Street looks set to run into a third day (July 21).

Check before you travel! Disruption set to last until midday
Yesterday morning (July 20), no trains were running in or out of the major hub after overhead power cables were damaged by the record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday.

While some lines have now reopened following swift repairs, some services running through New Street maybe "cancelled, delayed or revised" as the system "recovers".

The train operators affected are Avanti West Coast, Transport for Wales and CrossCountry.

According to National Rail's Twitter account and website, the disruption is expected to continue until midday.

While a number of trains will operate as usual, the advice is to check before you travel.

