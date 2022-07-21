Birmingham New Street disruption continues into third day

Yesterday morning (July 20), no trains were running in or out of the major hub after overhead power cables were damaged by the record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday.
While some lines have now reopened following swift repairs, some services running through New Street maybe "cancelled, delayed or revised" as the system "recovers".
⚠️Disruption through #BirminghamNewStreet expected until 12:00.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 21, 2022
ℹ️ Further information can be found here - https://t.co/d1kPOKzQhg
The train operators affected are Avanti West Coast, Transport for Wales and CrossCountry.
According to National Rail's Twitter account and website, the disruption is expected to continue until midday.
While a number of trains will operate as usual, the advice is to check before you travel.