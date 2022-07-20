Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

All trains cancelled at Birmingham New Street as damaged overhead lines are repaired

By David StubbingsShrewsburyTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

No trains are running in or out of Birmingham New Street this morning after overhead power cables were damaged by the record-breaking heat on Tuesday.

Birmingham's New Street Station
Birmingham's New Street Station

Train services have been disrupted at the station since mid-afternoon yesterday, with Network Rail engineers working to fix the problem with the 25,000 volt lines that power the electric trains passing through the city.

Transport for West Midlands has told customers on Twitter: "There are still ongoing issues on the rail network due to overhead line problems at #NewStreet this morning. Services are still NOT operating through the station.

"Plan Ahead and consider alternative travel means, or delay your journey if possible."

Customers can use their tickets on National Express West Midlands bus services and the West Midlands Metro.

National Rail Enquiries has said on its website: "Over the last two days red and amber weather warnings have been in place across England for extreme heat. Although the weather warnings are no longer in place, the extreme heat has caused major damage to the railway infrastructure on the London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway network."

It also warns that disruption is expected to last until 1pm.

The disruption caused by the fault at New Street is being felt far and wide, with West Midlands Railway, Avanti West Coast and Transport for Wales services all affected.

Transport
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News