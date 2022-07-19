Train commuters told 'only travel if necessary' as weather hits record highs

Bosses at West Midlands Railway, Avanti West Coast, LN Railway, Cross Country and Transport for Wales urged commuters to only use their services if vital and some services have been cancelled.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to safety reasons relating to the hot weather, speed restrictions will be in place on some areas of the network on Tuesday, July 19. As a result, you're encouraged to only travel if essential during this time."