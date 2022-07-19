Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Train commuters told 'only travel if necessary' as weather hits record highs

BridgnorthTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Rail operators are urging people in the region to 'only travel if necessary' as services are reduced due to the extreme hot weather.

Train travel warning issued by bosses in hot weather
Train travel warning issued by bosses in hot weather

Bosses at West Midlands Railway, Avanti West Coast, LN Railway, Cross Country and Transport for Wales urged commuters to only use their services if vital and some services have been cancelled.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to safety reasons relating to the hot weather, speed restrictions will be in place on some areas of the network on Tuesday, July 19. As a result, you're encouraged to only travel if essential during this time."

Tickets purchased with Avanti West Coast for yesterday or today can be used on Wednesday or Thursday.

Here's an update list of services running by West Midlands Railway:

  • Cross City line: Timetables are still being determined, but amendments will be in place and fewer trains will be running

  • Rugeley Trent Valley – Birmingham International: Services will run between Rugeley – Birmingham New Street only

  • Birmingham New Street – Liverpool Lime Street: Services will be running between Crewe – Liverpool Lime Street only (Birmingham – Crewe via Stoke-on-Trent services will be running as normal)

  • Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry: 1 train per hour will be running (calling at all stations between Birmingham International and Northampton in both directions)

  • Birmingham New St - Birmingham International services will additionally call at Marston Green in both directions

  • Nuneaton – Leamington Spa via Coventry: No service

  • Shrewsbury – Birmingham New Street: No service

  • Hereford - Birmingham New Street: No service

  • Snow Hill lines: Services between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stratford Upon Avon will not run and services between Birmingham Snow Hill and Leamington Spa may also be disrupted

  • Wolverhampton – Birmingham / Walsall: Services are planned to run as normal

  • Stourbridge Town Car: Services are planned to run as normal

For a full list of West Midlands Rail service updates click here.

For updates from Transport for Wales go here.

Transport
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
North Shropshire
Shrewsbury
Telford

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News