Chaos at Birmingham New Street as all trains cancelled due to overhead wire damage

Birmingham New Street

On what has been confirmed as the hottest day ever in the UK, extreme temperatures have affected the station's 25,000 volt overhead cables, meaning no services can currently operate to and from the station.

All power has now been switched off to the high-voltage cables and Network Rail's rapid response team is dealing with the fault outside of the station.

Network Rail said that engineers are working "as fast as they can" to resolve the issue but "at this time, there is no estimate as to when services will resume."

Network Rail’s Central route director, Denise Wetton, said: “As predicted the extreme temperatures have impacted our overhead cables which power trains and we’ve had to stop all trains at Birmingham New Street station.

“Please keep following our ‘do not travel’ message today as journeys are being severely impacted.

“We’re sorry to people impacted and we’re working as fast as we can to get things back up and running.”

⛔️There are no trains running in or out of New Street station



⛔️The station is exit only until further notice - you will not be able to get in



⛔️Because of the extreme temperatures there is disruption across the network



⛔️Please DO NOT TRAVEL today @nationalrailenq — Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) July 19, 2022

Train tickets are currently being accepted on local bus services across the region.

As this incident is ongoing, people are being advised to:

Check National Rail Enquiries at nationalrail.co.uk for the latest travel information

Follow Birmingham New Street station’s Twitter account @NetworkRailBHM

Follow the Twitter account of their train operator

For football fans, it has thrown into doubts attendance at this evening's Walsall v Coventry match at Bescot Stadium.

Walsall FC confirmed earlier today that tonight's pre-season friendly will still go ahead despite the heat, meaning fans will need to find alternative ways to travel.