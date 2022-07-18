Trains through region cancelled as heatwave brings rail travel to a sudden stop

Both West Midlands Trains and Transport for Wales (TfW) have cancelled their trains going between Shrewsbury and Birmingham, meaning Telford and Black Country destinations are also cut off.

The cancellations include trains from Shrewsbury and Hereford to Birmingham New Street on Monday and Tuesday, and they follow the Met Office's red weather warning - indicating the heat poses a threat to life in the West Midlands.

Transport for Wales has said it won't be operating along the route via Telford on Monday and Tuesday, and is urging passengers to only make essential journeys in the extreme weather as it warns other services throughout Wales and the Borders could be disrupted.

The company has also called off its services on the Conwy Valley line and trains going between Crewe, Liverpool and Manchester.

Meanwhile West Midlands Trains said: "Due to safety reasons relating to the hot weather, speed restrictions will be in place on some areas of the network on Monday July 18 and Tuesday 19. As a result, you're encouraged to only travel if essential during this time.

"Work is ongoing with Network Rail to establish the level of service that can run, and services may be subject to further alteration."

The company confirmed none of its trains will run between Birmingham and Shrewsbury, or Birmingham and Hereford.

However, services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham/Walsall are expected to carry on running as normal.

Temporary speed restrictions are likely to be in place across the rail network to reduce the risk posed by overheating rails. This will likely increase journey times and lead to short-notice alterations to services.

Tickets dated for travel for Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, will be valid for travel on between Wednesday, July 20, and Friday, July 22.

Tickets can be used at any time but customers are encouraged to travel as close to their original booked time as possible to help spread loadings.

Customers who choose not to travel will be able to claim a refund. Those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation, if delayed by 15 minutes or more.