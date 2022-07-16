Cheapest fuel in Shropshire as one station sells petrol for just 166.9p per litre

Drivers have been queueing to get into Shropshire's cheapest petrol station

According to RAC Fuel Watch, the average price per litre for unleaded now stands at 189.4p, with diesel coming in a little higher at 197p.

One filling station in Whitchurch is leading the way, becoming one of the cheapest in the country for unleaded by charging 166.9p per litre.

Grindley Brook Garage on Chester Road, Whitchurch, has slashed 8p and 2p off its unleaded and diesel prices respectively in the last few days to become the cheapest in the county for both forms of fuel.

The cheapest diesel prices in the region is at 184.9p, but many other filling stations in the county are charging nearer to 190p.

The forecourt is charging 23p under the national average for unleaded

These are the cheapest prices according to petrol-prices.com on Friday afternoon.

Cheapest petrol in Shropshire

Texaco Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - unleaded 166.9p, diesel 184.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - unleaded 169.9p, diesel 187.9p

Essar, Holyhead Road, Nesscliffe Service Station - unleaded 177.9p, diesel 189.9p

Essar, The Mount, Shrewsbury - unleaded 178.9p, diesel 189.9p

Shawbury Service Station, Main Road, Shawbury - unleaded 179.9p, diesel 185.9p

Esso RSS, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - unleaded 179.9p, diesel 189.9p

Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield, Welshpool - unleaded 179.9p, diesel 192.9p

Texaco Robinson and Young Service Station, Shrewsbury Road, Wem - unleaded 181.7p, diesel 193.9p

Esso Whitchurch Bypass Service Station, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch - unleaded 181.9p, diesel 193.9p

Texaco Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - unleaded 182.9p, 194.9p

Cheapest diesel in Shropshire

Texaco Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - diesel 184.9p, unleaded 166.9p

Shawbury Service Station, Main Road, Shawbury - diesel 185.9p, unleaded 179.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 187.9p, unleaded 169.9p

Essar, The Mount, Shrewsbury - diesel 189.9, unleaded 178.9p

Essar, Holyhead Road, Nesscliffe Service Station - diesel 189.9p, unleaded 177.9p

Esso RSS, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - diesel 189.9p, unleaded 179.9p

Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield, Welshpool - diesel 192.9p, unleaded 179.9p

Texaco Robinson and Young Service Station, Shrewsbury Road, Wem - diesel 193.9p, unleaded 181.7p

Esso Whitchurch Bypass Service Station, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch - diesel 193.9p, unleaded 181.9p