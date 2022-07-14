Shocking video shows M6 lorry on fire

The video was uploaded by Twitter user @HaychThe1st

On the M6 rn, crazy



Prayers out to the driver, hopefully they’re alive pic.twitter.com/3X388OT68G — ♓️ ➐ (@HaychThe1st) July 13, 2022

The video, uploaded to Twitter, shows the vehicle's cabin completely ablaze.

It appears to have been filmed before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Traffic was stopped after the HGV burst into flames on the southbound carriageway, between Junction 7, Perry Barr, and Junction 6, A38, at around 7am on Wednesday.

Firefighters had everything under control by 7:30am, but National Highways reported delays of around 60 minutes on the southbound carriageway from Junction 10A for the M54 reported at 8am.

Queues were also stretching back to Junction 1 on the northbound carriageway of the M5 as emergency crews and highways teams worked to get a lane open heading south after the northbound carriageway was reopened earlier.

In a statement the agency said: "The damage to the lorry involved is significant and part of the tractor unit has melted in to the carriageway."