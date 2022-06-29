List of nine major roadworks set to delay Shropshire drivers

A roadworks sign

Two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A458, from 8pm, July 5, 2021, to 6am, June 29, 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Churncote roundabout to Wolfshead roundabout northbound and southbound, carriageway. Lane and traffic signal closures for signage upgrades.

• A458, from 8pm, June 16, to 6am, July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 eastbound and westbound, Churncote roundabout to Yockleton road, lane closures with traffic signals for drainage investigation surveys.

• A49, from 9.30am May 30 to 4.30pm, July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Craven Arms to Church Stretton north and south, diversion route for off network, B4368 Diddlesbury villiage to Aston Munslow.

• A49, from 8pm, April 19 to 6am, July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 northbound and southbound, A4113/A49, junction Bromfield to Gates Lane junction, carriageway closure carriageway repairs.

• A49, from 9am, May 28, to 4.30pm, July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Church Stretton to Craven Arms northbound and southbound, diversion route for off network B4368 Aston Munslow to New house farm junction.

A further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A458, from 7am to 6pm on June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 between, junction B4393 to junction B4387, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of STW.

• A458, from 8pm June 27 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, Montford Bridge (B4380) to Woodcot roundabout and A458 Ford to Churncote roundabout, Lane and carriageway closures for renewal of road markings and studs.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 end of dualling, junction B5477, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of STW.

• A49, from 9pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, Cheney Longville junction, lane closure with temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.