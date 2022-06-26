Notification Settings

Train services in Shropshire getting back on track after strikes as companies advise essential travel only

By David Tooley

Train services in Shropshire are up and running today (Sunday) after the last of three days of industrial action yesterday.

West Midlands Trains
West Midlands Trains

Services in the county today to and from Birmingham, Manchester, Chester, Crewe and Aberystwyth are reported to be running on time following a late start.

Operator Transport for Wales is advising customers to "only travel by rail if necessary" and to expect disruption on Sunday. West Midlands Railway advised travel on Sunday if journeys are "essential."

A picket line. Photo: The RMT union

TfW adds that tomorrow (Monday) they will be running a full service although the company expects that the services will be busy.

Strikes brought a halt to train services in Shropshire after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) went out on strike on Tuesday, Thursday, and yesterday (Saturday) over job security and for more pay to help members deal with the "escalating cost of living crisis."

The dispute remains unresolved with a war of words breaking out between the union and the Government.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

