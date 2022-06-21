Shropshire motorists set to face fresh roadworks as railway strikes mean busier roads

National Highways has released data showing works taking place on major roads in the region, with drivers advised to avoid those routes while the works go ahead.

They are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes', and 'between 10 and 30 minutes'.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

Roads across the country are expected to be busier than usual this week as a result of the rail strikes causing up to 80 per cent of train services to be cancelled, and vast swathes of the country left with no trains at all.

As a result of the strikes, the AA believes the worst-affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, in addition to rural and suburban areas.

Figures published by location technology firm TomTom show the level of road congestion at 8am was higher than the same time last week in several cities, including London, Liverpool and Newcastle.

The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:

A49, from 8pm Tuesday, April 19 to 6am Saturday, July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 Northbound and Southbound, A4113/A49, Junction Bromfield to Gates Lane Junction, carriageway closure carriageway repairs.

A458, from 8pm Monday, June 27 to 6am Friday, July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Eastbound and Westbound, Montford Bridge (B4380) to Woodcot roundabout and A458 Ford to Churncote roundabout, Lane and carriageway closures for renewal of road markings and studs.

Below are the road closures expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes, as released by National Highways for the coming week:

A5, from 9am Tuesday, June 14 to 5pm Friday, June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Eastbound and Westbound, Five crosses island to the B5009 Junction, Lane closure with traffic signals for drainage clearance works.

A458, from 8pm July 5 2021 ongoing to 6am Wednesday, June 29 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Churncote roundabout to Wolfshead roundabout Northbound and Southbound, carriageway, lane and traffic signal closures for signage upgrades.

A458, from 8pm Thursday, June 16 to 6am Friday, July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 Eastbound and Westbound, Churncote roundabout to Yockleton road, lane closures with traffic signals for drainage investigation surveys.

A49, from 9.30am Tuesday, May 30 to 4.30pm Tuesday, July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Craven Arms to Church Stretton north and south, diversion route for off network, B4368 Diddlesbury village to Aston Munslow.

A49, from 9am Saturday, May 28 to 4.30pm Thursday, July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 church Stretton to Craven Arms Northbound and Southbound, diversion route for off network B4368 Aston Munslow to New house farm Junction.

A49, from midnight, Tuesday, June 21 to 11.59pm Thursday, June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 from, Junction B4371 to Junction B5477 south of little Stretton, some carriageway incursion for utility works on behalf of Cadent Gas.

A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 End of dualling to Junction B5477, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Severn Trent Water.