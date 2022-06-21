Long queues forming as M54 crash blocks both lanes of carriageway

The M54 between Junctions 3 and 2. Photo: Google

National Highways reported shortly after 7.30am that both lanes had been closed on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 3 for Whitchurch and Junction 2 for Wolverhampton.

The agency said that traffic was "passing the scene via the hard shoulder", adding: "There are long delays, please take care on the approach."

Traffic is stretching back beyond Junction 3, with an ambulance and two fire engines seen heading towards the crash site.

Tweeting an update at 8.15am, National Highways said: "Both lanes 1 and 2 remain closed on the M54 eastbound between J3 and J2 Wolverhampton following a collision. Traffic continues to pass the scene via the hard shoulder. There are long delays of at least 35 minutes above usual journey times on the approach. Approach with caution."

By 8.45am, the carriageway had been reopened, but the queues had were causing 45-minute delays.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved two vehicles hitting the central reservation. The fire service reported that nobody was trapped in either vehicle, and that firefighters made the scene safe.

The crash comes on the first day Shropshire's train service ground to a halt due to industrial action.